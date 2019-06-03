Hiker rescued from off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials in Carbon County, Pennsylvania tell Action News a hiker was rescued on Sunday from an off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe.Twenty-five first responders were needed to rescue the 21-year-old woman near the now-shut down Glen Onoke Falls Trail on Sunday afternoon.It took rescue crews hours to get the woman to safety.She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officials with the Pennsylvania State Game Commission closed the trail on May 1 after numerous injuries and deaths.