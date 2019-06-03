Hiker rescued from off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials in Carbon County, Pennsylvania tell Action News a hiker was rescued on Sunday from an off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe.

Twenty-five first responders were needed to rescue the 21-year-old woman near the now-shut down Glen Onoke Falls Trail on Sunday afternoon.

It took rescue crews hours to get the woman to safety.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Pennsylvania State Game Commission closed the trail on May 1 after numerous injuries and deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsrescuehiking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tree slams into home after storm in Bucks County
Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore
Bensalem Twp. apartment catches fire after possible lightning strike
2 teens killed after being ejected from car in Roosevelt Blvd crash
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler Monday
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot 5 times in Philly
Pregnant woman, man wounded in Wilmington drive-by shooting
Show More
Phillies acquire outfielder Bruce from Mariners
Bouncer shot after men ejected from after-hours club
31,703 pounds of Perdue chicken recalled due to possible contamination
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
New 60-foot mural unveiled in Center City
More TOP STORIES News