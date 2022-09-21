Taco Fiesta celebrates and supports Latino businesses

The Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia started with 12 businesses and now they represent over 50.

From Alma del Mar to Taqueria Morales, Philly Taco and more, this will be a cultural and culinary experience.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're shining a light on a brand new resource for local, Latino entrepreneurs.

The Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia is about to host its inaugural event -- and this is a tasty one!

It's called Taco Fiesta, and Thursday night, more than a dozen local, Latino-owned eateries, artists, musicians and florists will gather at the Bok Building in South Philadelphia to raise funds for this new organization.

"A lot of what we do is work to promote our local businesses and provide them with resources on how to get grants and loans and also to protect themselves," says Karenina Wolff, a board member for the Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia. "All of our business owners are immigrants, every single one of them. They left everything they knew to come here and very courageously start a new life. This is another way to support that and recognize how much value that brings for our community."

From Alma del Mar to Taqueria Morales, Philly Taco and more, this will be a cultural and culinary experience.

"It's going to be a celebration of Mexico without traveling to Mexico," says Hector Herrada, board chair for the Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia.

The event will also include an exhibition of members' artwork and cultural activities.

The Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia started with 12 businesses and now they represent over 50.