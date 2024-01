Investigators are searching for a black Porsche, with front end damage.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are on the hunt for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia and fled the scene.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday in front of the Met at Broad and Poplar Streets.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are searching for a black Porsche, with front end damage.