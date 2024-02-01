Newark, Delaware man arrested in connection to fatal November 2023 hit-and-run crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A Newark, Delaware man has been arrested in connection a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian last November.

On November 27, 2023, police responded to the 100 block of North Monroe Street in Wilmington around 5:50 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, who has been identified as 38-year-old Glenn DuPont, later died from his injuries.

It was initially thought that DuPoint was struck and killed by a DART bus, but it was later determined that he was already in the roadway prior to being hit by the bus, police say.

According to police, the initial vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived.

Through the course of their investigation, Wilmington police said they were able to identify 27-year-old Everton Ellis as the driver of the striking vehicle.

The case was presented to a grand jury in New Castle County on Monday, which led to an indictment for Ellis.

Ellis was then taken into custody Wednesday without incident, according to police.

He has been charged with operating a vehicle causing the death of another person, as well as leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

He was arraigned in New Castle County and released on a $10,000 unsecured bail.