hit and run

Man killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing Callowhill Street in Philadelphia: Police

Philadelphia police are seeking a Honda Accord similar to this one following a fatal hit-and-run crash on April 14, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man crossing the street on Monday night.

It happened Monday April 13, just before 10 p.m. on the 700 block of Callowhill Street.

Police say the man was crossing Callowhill Street when he was hit by the driver of a gold Honda Accord.

That's when police say the driver got out of the vehicle, then returned and fled the scene westbound on Callowhill Street and southbound on 8th Street.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital where he later died.

The striking vehicle is described as a gold Honda Accord 2003-2007 model, with tinted windows. The passenger's side of the front fender, windshield and mirror were all damaged.

The passenger's side rearview mirror was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180 or call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and runaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Family devastated following deadly hit-and-run in Juniata
Woman charged in car chase that hurt Pa. trooper
Pa. State Trooper injured in Philly hit-and-run
Carjacking suspect left Target receipt behind in car, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News