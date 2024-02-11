NJ High School celebrates 10 years of big plays for local people battling illness

Hoagies 4 Hope celebrates their tenth year of serving sandwiches for a good cause.

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This high school community makes game changing differences for local people.

With Hoagies 4 Hope, the proceeds of sandwiches sold on Super Bowl Sunday go towards medical bills of community members battling illnesses such as cancer.

"All of our proceeds are going to local families, teachers within the district...medical expenses and things like that," said Student Council Co-Advisor, Michael Wolk Jr.

Run by Clearview Regional High School, this group of faculty and teens are making big plays for others.

"We have four recipients that are all struggling with cancer treatments right now, two within the building and two at our elementary school districts as well," said Wolk Jr.

A math teacher at the school, Karen Hitchner, was selected to be one of the recipients this year after being diagnosed with cancer.

While being honored to have financial support, she recounts the mindfulness of others to be the most helpful.

"Medical bills are one thing, the money certainly helps in that cause. But, having people care about you means so much more," said Hitchner.

Students involved find this event to be a way to express the significance of helping others in life.

"You may not be the person on the receiving side of it right now, but at some point you're going to need your community behind you to help you out. So that's what keeps...me motivated in this whole process," said Clearview Regional High School Junior, Isabella Moraca.

Wolk Jr. as well as everyone involved has high hopes for the future of the program as they celebrate their tenth year of the program.

For more information on Hoagies 4 Hope, check out their Facebook page.