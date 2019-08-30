Hobbies & Interests

98-year-old WWII pilot rediscovers his wings

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Any photo you can find of Lt. Col. William Bonelli during World War II is black and white, but his memories are in color, and each detail is as loud as the engines of his old B17.

"Let me point out I was too busy to be afraid or anything like that," he said.

"Dad still lives sometimes in 1944, 1945 when he flew that B17," said his daughter Geralee Wood.

Bonelli last flew his beloved B17 in 1945. That's also the last time he stepped foot in one.

"To be honest with you, I wanted to forget. That's all I can say," Bonelli said.

Whatever changed for Bonelli brought him to Millville Airport where the staff greeted him on Friday with a medal and gave him a tour of the military museum.

Outside, the airport has several restored military aircrafts, including a B17.

"He just resisted, and resisted, and resisted, and all of a sudden, he changed and said he would do this," said Wood.

Bonelli toured the aircraft, inspecting every inch. Then, with his family, he climbed on board for his flight in about 75 years.

"To the American people, the most important thing I have to say is, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you. For your interest and your concern for your veterans, our veterans I should say,'" he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsmillvillenew jersey newshistoryworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian poses serious threat to Florida, now Category 3
Police investigating report cat was beaten to death by children
Child and adult injured after a burst of gunfire in Chester
Father, friend charged after boy's death on Broad Street Line
Missing teen Amiyah Freeman found safe, police say
Parkway getting ready for Made in America
City places deadline on leaders of church damaged in massive fire
Show More
Miniature horse and goose need a forever home... together
AccuWeather: Nice Start to Holiday Weekend
Gas prices down as drivers hit the road for Labor Day
Saying goodbye to summer at the Jersey Shore
Suspects sought in Somerton, Fox Chase armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News