Murals salute health care workers, inspire residents in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Murals painted with positivity are popping up all over Philadelphia amid the coronavirus pandemic.A teddy bear holding a simple sign at Broad and Wharton streets strikes a cord for Arthur Russel."I found out a friend of mine is in the ICU suffering from the virus, so that brought a smile to my face," he said.It's that reaction that artist Sean Lugo is hoping to achieve.He's one of several artists behind a series of colorful salutes and inspirational messages popping up around the city as coronavirus grips the country."Everyone is locked up indoors and can't go out. People are out of jobs," said Lugo. "I feel like brightening someone's day and bring positivity because of what's going on right now."The locations are random: murals have been spotted on rooftops, bus stops and alleys.Those venturing out of lockdown spotted the positive creations."We're right in the Jefferson Hospital neighborhood and there are tons of students and residents and doctors that live here. I think it's great!" said Steve DeShong.A little bit of paint bringing a lot of positivity to a community looking for the light at the end of a dark tunnel."Keep putting them up. It helps. Especially when someone's down seeing something like this it really makes a difference."