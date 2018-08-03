HOBBIES & INTERESTS

NJ woman wins SugarHouse Casino's largest online slots jackpot while on conference call

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey woman has hit the largest online slots jackpot offered in the state by Philadelphia's SugarHouse Online Casino.

The unidentified woman from Sewell won $287,945 on a $2 bet on Thursday while playing the Divine Fortune game.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the woman posted in a chat room that she hit the jackpot while on a conference call for her job.

It's the largest win in New Jersey since SugarHouse entered the online gambling market there in 2016.

Slots players had hit the game's progressive jackpot five previous times, with $193,737 being the largest amount won.

