Retro roller skating rink opening at Dilworth Park outside City Hall later this month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Who is ready to roll? Roller skate that is.At the end of this month, a retro roller skating rink is opening up at Dilworth Park right outside Philadelphia City Hall.What was the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink is becoming the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink; it will include a checkerboard floor and twinkling lights, along with an art installation of overhead hula hoops designed and fabricated by Philadelphia's Lucky Dog Studio.The rink opens Friday, April 30 and runs through Sunday, June 27.You can skate for hourlong sessions Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.You do need tickets: $8 for children 10 and younger, and $10 for adults.Roller skate rental will be $5.Matinee Skate will offer $5 off of admission to guests of all ages on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.City officials say skaters should book sessions in advance through an online reservation system. Limited in-person sales may be offered onsite. Skaters will be able to purchase locks and reserve lockers. To purchase tickets and for additional information about ticketing procedures and other rink amenities, visit rothmanrink.ticketsocket.com The rink will follow City, State, and CDC COVID-19 guidelines, including mask requirements, a reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning protocols.