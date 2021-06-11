roller coaster

Jersey Devil Coaster opens this weekend at Six Flags Great Adventure

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Jersey Devil Coaster opens this weekend at Six Flags

JACKSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thrill seekers are headed to Six Flags Great Adventure this weekend.

That's because the amusement park is opening its new roller coaster called the Jersey Devil Coaster.

Six Flags says it's the world's tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail coaster.

It hits 58 miles an hour with a 130-foot drop!

Towering 13 stories, the coaster takes riders over 3,000 feet of track.



"Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years. We'll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine," Park President John Winkler said in a press release. "Jersey Devil Coaster is the perfect addition to our unrivaled collection of award-winning, innovative, and thrilling roller coasters."
There is also a Jersey Devil BBQ restaurant located across from the ride's entrance.

Six Flags members and season pass get an exclusive preview of the Jersey Devil Coaster on Friday and Saturday, with the grand opening to the public on Sunday, June 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsnew jerseysix flagsamusement parkroller coasterinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROLLER COASTER
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
California dad builds Disneyland-inspired coaster in his backyard
Latest Six Flags Magic Mountain Coaster opens thanks to West Coast Customs.
Roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds, police say
TOP STORIES
Man seen digging, acting strange before explosions: Neighbors
Philly lifts final COVID restrictions, including indoor mask mandate
AccuWeather: Damp and cool today, weekend warmup
A tale of two prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pa.
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
911 operator meets NC mom, newborn she helped deliver
Family of Phillies rookie Luke Williams proud after incredible week
Show More
Tractor-trailer jackknifes, spills fuel on I-295
Philly Shootings: Man dies after being shot 16 times in front of home
Upper Darby switches to student-only graduation due to rain
3 dead in Florida supermarket shooting include grandmother, 1-year-old
Trump's DOJ seized data of House Democrats from Apple: Sources
More TOP STORIES News