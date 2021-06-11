Jersey Devil Coaster opens this weekend at Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thrill seekers are headed to Six Flags Great Adventure this weekend.That's because the amusement park is opening its new roller coaster called the Jersey Devil Coaster.Six Flags says it's the world's tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail coaster.It hits 58 miles an hour with a 130-foot drop!Towering 13 stories, the coaster takes riders over 3,000 feet of track."Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years. We'll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine," Park President John Winkler said in a press release. "Jersey Devil Coaster is the perfect addition to our unrivaled collection of award-winning, innovative, and thrilling roller coasters."There is also a Jersey Devil BBQ restaurant located across from the ride's entrance.Six Flags members and season pass get an exclusive preview of the Jersey Devil Coaster on Friday and Saturday, with the grand opening to the public on Sunday, June 13.