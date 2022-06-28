movie news

The official teaser trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2' has arrived: Watch now

By 'GMA' team
EMBED <>More Videos

Hocus Pocus 2 | Teaser Trailer | Disney+

The official teaser trailer for "Hocus Pocus 2" is out now.

Fans get a glimpse of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler back in action as the Sanderson sisters in the preview for the upcoming live-action comedy.

"Hocus Pocus 2" follows three girls who "accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

The famous trio of witches appears near the end of the trailer, as Midler's famous character, Winifred Sanderson, yells, "Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!"



Fans got a first look at Parker, Najimy and Midler reprising their roles for the upcoming film in November.

"Hocus Pocus 2" premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newstrailersdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
MOVIE NEWS
'Rise': Real-life brothers portray true story of NBA's Antetokounmpos
Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren among honorary Oscar recipients
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
Director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case: Reports
TOP STORIES
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, wanting to go to Capitol | LIVE
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Officials to announce arrest in fire that killed Philly firefighter
Woman critically injured after being hit by Philly police vehicle
Off-duty corrections officer robbed, carjacked in Philadelphia
No charges for police officers after fatal Ventnor shooting
2 shot dead after trying to break into South Philly home: Police
Show More
Boy Scouts jump into action after Missouri Amtrak train derailment
2 states battle abortion trigger laws; pharmacies limit Plan B sales
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
AccuWeather: Bright, less humid the next few days
Long-term plan for Navy Yard to be unveiled today
More TOP STORIES News