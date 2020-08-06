Arts & Entertainment

South Jersey Mini Golf Pro Describes Competing on ABC's Holey Moley

LINWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Aaron Kaminski, a professional mini golfer from Linwood, New Jersey, talked with Action News about what it's like to be a contestant on the hit ABC show Holey Moley.

Appearing on the show was a dream come true.

"It's literally the biggest stage for a miniature golfer," Kaminski said.

The 27-year-old grew up playing mini-golf in Ocean City, New Jersey. Today, he is the president of a mini-golf league called O Street Mini Golf in that shore community.

Kaminski travels around the country reviewing mini-golf courses for his YouTube channel. He also competes in high stakes mini-golf tournaments.

"Oh, I am so much more than just a mini-golf guy. I am literally a professional miniature golfer. And when I tell people that It's like, 'wait, that's a thing?' I am like yes, yeah," Kaminski said.

On the show, which was recorded in February, Kaminski and the other contestants go head to head in sudden death competition on an oversized mini-golf obstacle course.

A former competitive swimmer at Drexel University, Kaminski says nothing prepared him for the outrageous obstacles on this course.

"I've been in different elements where I've had to take a step back, breathe, and be like, 'alright I got this.' But when they're electrocuting people and lighting them on fire I don't know how you can properly prepare for that," Kaminski told Action News.

Contestants are competing for the ultimate prize of $250,000.

Holey Moley airs at 8 p.m. Thursday nights on ABC
