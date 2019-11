Photo Pop Philly has set up a Winter Wonderland inside the Bourse Building across from Independence Hall in Old City.With 30 unique scenes from 15 local artists, there are plenty of photo opportunities whether you are looking for a holiday greeting or just there to have fun. They even have their own paparazzi to help you with your photos and make you feel like a star.(across the street from the Liberty Bell)111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106