Top 6: Philly restaurants serving holiday meals so you don't have to cook

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday season is what some might call the most stressful time of the year, but it doesn't have to be! I'm going to show you how to get a great meal without stepping foot in the kitchen.is doing a little special something for all you procrastinators, and you can pick it up at all three of their locations until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve!I stopped by their location in South Philly to check it out. It's a pizza of the seven fishes! A garlicky pie topped with shrimp, calamari, mussels, anchovies, tuna, clams and sardines...finished with some fresh basil and lemon. While you're at it, you can grab a seafood Caesar salad with tuna, shrimp, and some crunchy croutons.Attached to the Canopy Hotel in Center City is the hip and polished. They are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for dine-in with a $65 pre-fixe menu.I started with a salad of baby kale, pickled squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, red quinoa, and green goddess dressing. You have to choose between the brick oven roasted Cornish hen and cast-iron roasted whole branzino, but they let me try them both!For dessert, some sweet potato crme brulee. And for those of you who like a liquid dessert, there's a gin cocktail called Autumn in the Alps!is hosting a feast at both of their Philadelphia locations on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas that'll have your pants fitting like Santas!For six people you get a choice of two apps, (I had the pork and shrimp shumai and the spicy shrimp dumpling), a vegetable, (I had the string beans), noodle or rice, (I inhaled the chicken lo mein), a basic entree, (I went with the classic General Tso's chicken), and each feast also comes with a huge Peking duck and two-pound-and-a-half Chinese style typhoon lobsters!