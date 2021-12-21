Shipping deadlines arrive as shoppers grab last-minute gifts for the holidays

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Time is running out to buy that perfect holiday gift, and there is even less time if you need to mail them so they arrive by Christmas.Shoppers hit the Cherry Hill Mall Tuesday to check off the last of the gifts left on their Christmas list."The wife, my mom, nephews, I get everybody in one day - knock them all out," said Thomas Stewart, from Palmyra, New Jersey.Some folks said they prefer shopping in person rather than over the web. Some store managers at the mall said they are following COVID-19 safety protocols, doing what they can to stop the spread by having some items packaged, and disinfecting others."We spray Lysol, kind of wipe things down, really keep the store clean, because people are touching stuff here, we don't want to spread any more germs," said Jakki Valentino, a store manager with Squishable, Cherry Hill.Action News caught up with people outside a post office shipping packages, who said they prefer no contact purchases."I have been doing a lot of online shopping this year because of the same risk that we all have right now because of the COVID situations, so I have been avoiding malls to some extent," said Manish Garg, from Maple Shade, New Jersey.If you plan to ship a present to arrive by Christmas, it will probably cost you more this late in the game.According to each distributor, for a package to arrive by Christmas try to get your gift shipped by December 23rd for USPS, Amazon, and UPS, and by the 24th for FedEx.A spokesperson for USPS told Action News mailing before the 23rd should save you a few dollars on express shipping."I would suggest to get it in today, please," said Paul Smith, a Spokesperson for USPS.