Last minute holiday shoppers face slim pickings in search of gifts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This holiday season is different for last-minute shoppers as customers face higher prices due to inflation and fewer options as the supply-chain shortage continues.

"I've always been a last-minute shopper and this year - with all that went on last year - Christmas snuck up on me. I was like, 'are we really going to have it this year?'" said Jimmy Kelly.

Kelly is joined by many last-minute shoppers who are hoping to find what they're looking for among few options.

"This is my third time out. I'm trying to get a new phone, so this is my third time out trying to get the phone and I've been unable to get it the last two times," Kelly said.

According to the National Retail Federation, electronics are among some of the most requested items this holiday season, along with clothing and gift cards.

"You know what, this year the kids have been really good. They didn't really ask for anything," Em Ung said.

Ung still found herself in the store buying gifts and decorations that she said are more expensive and harder to find this year.

"Yeah, absolutely. Everything has been high," Ung said. "Decorations, like dining and table clothes and things like that, all the Christmas things are cleared out."

Data from the National Retail Federation also shows that shoppers are spending just under $1,000 on holiday-related items. Many of them have gotten really good at finding deals.

"Actually, they've been lower online compared to the stores," Jamal said.

Shopper Robin Philips said, "I'm not a big shopper. My plan was to just give everybody money."

A big chunk of holiday shoppers will be returning to the store into the New Year.

Data shows that more than half of them will be using cash and gift cards they received during the holidays to go after promotions and deals.
