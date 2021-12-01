holiday shopping

Holiday shoppers already out in full force at the King of Prussia Mall

Following Black Friday, and one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, some people are hitting the stores early.
By Bryanna Gallagher
Holiday shoppers already out in full force at the King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People are making their lists and checking them twice!

The halls are fully decked and you can find bags in shoppers' hands, both signs that holiday shopping is in full swing at the King of Prussia Mall.

"We're seeing a lot of bags, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of people, which for us really translates to a great holiday season," Director of Marketing Todd Putt said.

Some folks try and steer clear of the mall during the holiday rush, but for others it's hard to avoid.

"The mall shopping is, I think, a necessary evil sometimes. With all the crowds I try to avoid it, but I do find myself there inevitably at some point during the holiday season," said shopper Tom Hanzsche.

Fueled by candy canes and coffee, many shoppers are just getting started. However, there are still plenty of people who wait until the last minute.



"Oh yeah, I have a history of shopping the day before I gift the present," said shopper Carrie Delp.

Experts just suggest having a plan if you decide to wait.

"Find a place to park, get here early, take breaks get something to eat and drink, and enjoy yourself," said Putt.

The King of Prussia Mall has extended holiday hours through Christmas Eve.
