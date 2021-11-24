holiday shopping

Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday

Local small businesses are counting on that kind of spirit this holiday season.
By and Heather Grubola
Local retailers aim to have huge success this Black Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deals are better than ever this year. Local retailers are pulling out all the stops to make sure this is their comeback season.

"We've been waiting for this all year. People are shopping again. It feels almost normal," said Elaine Tse of Tselaine.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending this season will shatter previous records with consumers expected to spend $859 billion.

"I love getting sparkly things and unicorn things. I especially love the jewelry here because it's unique, and you can find things you can't find in bigger stores," said Holly Simon of Center City Philadelphia.

"We're definitely prepared," said Tse.

At Tselaine in Center City:

"Everyone is anticipating the one time a year 10% off these adorable animals from Maileg," she said.

Customers will also be able to get special deals on ShopTselaine.com.

At Silver Legends:

"I'm offering a $20 coupon for every $100 my customers spend," said Leon Scott.

Plus, 30% off all jewelry and handbags.

"So you're not only getting a great price but a gift to shop some more," added Scott.

At Marlyn Schiff boutique in Haverford, all items in store will be discounted 30% to 50% Friday through Sunday.

"Normally this dress is $1,200, but in this size, this sample is $300 and if you buy it new, it's $600," said Jillian Dunn, Managing Partner of Nicole Miller Manayunk.

Nicole Miller is having its annual White Sale on Friday and Small Business Saturday, giving customers up to 90% off sample bridal gowns.

Shopping small and local is critical to the local economy and community, so it is great to see stores feel the excitement during the holidays.

