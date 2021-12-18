holiday shopping

Many continue holiday shopping in-person despite COVID-19 concerns

Christmas Village was packed with visitors shopping who felt safe buying gifts outside.
By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With COVID on many people's minds as they do their holiday shopping at the Cherry Hill Mall, folks made sure to mask up.

"Too many things going around, so trying to be safe," said Betty Jennings from Camden, New Jersey.

With crowds looking more like pre-pandemic levels, many made it a point to keep their distance while shopping.

"I keep myself safe and separate myself from the crowd," said Peggy McCoy from Philadelphia.

Still, families were happy to return to holiday shopping traditions together.

"I'm a little more confident this year than last year," said Kenneth Sze, from Haddonfield, New Jersey.

With extended opening hours at the mall, some say it was nice to spend time around people again.

"There's nothing like going to an actual store and getting what you want in person, I love online, but I think the experience that you have with the customers, you know, face to face means a lot," said Krystal Thornton, a boutique owner.

Christmas Village was packed with visitors shopping who felt safe buying gifts outside.

"It's so convenient we got to take the family down," said Tai Do from Wynnewood.

The outdoor shopping destination got many in the holiday spirit.

"It's beautiful down here. The weather's great, the spirit, it's just I was down in the blues, so this brought me the Christmas spirit," said Annmarie Castro-Do from Wynnewood.
