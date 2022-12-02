Consumer Reports: Top deals, what to buy in December

CR says small appliances, electronics and fitness equipment will be on sale through the end of the month.

Seasonal sales often extend into the month of December so you can still save money as you check things off your holiday list.

If you feel like you've missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, Consumer Reports says not so fast.

Seasonal sales often extend into the month of December so you can still save money as you check things off your holiday list.

Consumer Reports tracked 35 products that typically offer the deepest discounts in December, including popular gift items like headphones, smart speakers and tablets.

CR spotted a pair of Sony wireless earbuds for as low as $228 on Amazon.

Or give the gift that'll perk up the morning of any coffee-lover. They found a Cuisinart Drip Coffee Maker as low as $139.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. CR says it is very versatile, brewing K-cups and drip coffee, and is built to last.

You could also surprise your loved one with a brand new tablet.

CR has seen an Apple iPad Pro for as low as $799.99 at Best Buy, which is a massive discount on a high-end Apple product.

And then there are gifts for the more practical types. They found a stick vacuum by Tineco as low as $349.99 at Amazon. The high-end cordless stick vacuum cleaned up on CR's vacuum tests.

And finally, if you're still using an early-generation smart speaker now might be the best time to upgrade. They found an Amazon Echo 4th generation as low as $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. CR's testers say the sound quality is much improved over previous models.

CR says other small appliances, electronics and fitness equipment will be on sale through the end of the month, but inventory could vary due to persistent supply chain and delivery problems.