8th grader raises $9,000 for Sean's Room at St. Mark's High School

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, September 11, 2023 8:47PM
8th grader raises $9,000 for Sean's Room at St. Mark's High School
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- An 8th grader in Delaware is giving a big boost to a school initiative that's focused on student mental health.

Joshua, a 13-year-old at Holy Angels school, donated $9,000 to Sean's Room at St. Mark's High School in Newark.

He says over the last eight months, he raised money with a GoFundMe, sold pet bags on Saturdays and even had a candy counting contest to for this initiative.

In February 2023, a classroom at St. Mark's was converted into a special lounge for students.

The room honors graduate Sean Locke, who lost his battle with depression in 2018.

In this specific space, students are able to meet with peer specialists staffed by the University of Delaware two days a week or go to the room for a quiet space.

