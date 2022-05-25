Education

Holy Cross Catholic School in Collegeville holds May Procession

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Holy Cross Catholic School in Collegeville held its annual May Procession on Wednesday, celebrating the Blessed Mother.

The entire student body participated in the procession from the school.

Second graders were dressed in their first communion attire, while those in 8th grade were dressed head to toe in graduation gowns.

After laying flowers, the students then traveled into the church for a celebration Mass.
