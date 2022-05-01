Row-home heavily damaged after partial collapse in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A home in Tioga-Nicetown was heavily damaged after it partially collapsed early Sunday morning.It happened around 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bonitz street near Clarissa Street.Officials say a man and his dog were were inside the home at the time of the collapse.They were able to escape without any injuries.Investigators are looking into the cause of the collapse and if the home can be saved.A neighboring home was also evacuated.Utility crews and investigators are on scene investigating.