BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Boil water advisory lifted in Lower Bucks County

YARDLEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
The boil water advisory has been lifted in Lower Bucks County after five days.

Pennsylvania American Water lifted the advisory Tuesday morning for residents in Yardley Borough, Lower Makefield Township, and parts of Falls Township.

Water officials say they received acceptable test results from samples collected on December 2 and 3. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting the advisory.

The advisory was issued on Thursday, November 29, due to high levels of turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water caused by mechanical control issues within the water plant.

Prior to using the water, Pennsylvania American Water says customers are advised to flush their household pipes by following these guidelines:

  • Run all cold water faucets in your home for at least five minutes at one time with the highest water flow possible to prevent splashing or flooding of the drains

  • Flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard; Clean and sanitize ice bin

  • Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Follow the manufacturer's guidelines specified in the owner's manual

  • Change refrigerator filter cartridge

  • Run water coolers with direct water connections for five minutes at the highest flow rate possible

  • Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 113F.

  • For home water filter systems, change filter cartridges. Some units need disinfecting. Follow the directions in the unit's owner's manual.

  • Commercial customers should flush adequately to turn over the water in their plumbing systems, including flushing their automatic ice makers and drinking water fountains.


Pennsylvania American Water says 12,600 customers were under the advisory where they had to boil their drinking water before using it.

Pennsbury School District closed its schools and offices Friday due to the water boil advisory. The district reopened on Monday.
The Department of Environmental Protection requires two consecutive days of sampling results with no signs of bacteria in order to lift the advisory. .

Water tankers were available for customers at various locations as residents and businesses coped with the advisory for almost a week.

