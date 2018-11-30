Yardley Makefield Fire Companies 105 South Main Street Yardley and 652 Stony Hill Road, Lower Makefield Twp

Big Oak Shopping Center 1641 Big Oak Road

Village Market 599 Washington Crossing Road, Lower Makfield Twp

Gas Light Village 85 Makefield Road, Falls Twp

Residents in Lower Bucks County are dealing with a boil water advisory that officials say will last at least through the weekend.Pennsylvania American Water says 12,600 customers in Yardley, Lower Makefield, and portions of Falls Township should boil their drinking water before using it."Water should be boiled for a minimum of one minute before consumption and food preparation until further notice," Pennsylvania American Water said.They issued the alert Thursday due to high levels of turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water caused by problems in the filtering process at their water treatment plant. The cause is under investigation."At this time, we are unable to provide an estimate of when the boil advisory will be lifted," water officials said Friday.Lower Makefield Township said they were told by Pennsylvania American Water to expect the boil advisory to continue at least through Sunday, December 2.Residents were arriving by the hundreds to posted clean sites. The sites include:"It's hard to find bottle water. There's been a mass sale last night. All the stores sold out immediately," Yardley resident Karen Hunter said.Local restaurant operators are doing their best to stay open; they too have to stop at the clean sites."We need clean water to wash of all our vegetables with, to sanitize our work stations, to wash our hands, make sure we are keeping up to code with the health department, and keep our guests safe to eat the food and drink our drinks," Matt Sindoni of the Continental Tavern said.Pennsbury School District closed Friday due to the water boil advisory.Jayden Zayas, a Pennsbury High School student, stopped by the Yardley Fire Station to pick up clean water and planned to return."We'll get more water for my family later," Zayas said.Pennsylvania American Water said it will send an update when it is once again safe to drink water from the tap.------