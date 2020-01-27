This Rittenhouse penthouse pad checks in at $17K a month

The Alison is a brand new luxury apartment building located on Rittenhouse Square. It is also home to the priciest pad in Philly, checking in at $17,000 a month.Alicia Vitarelli got the grand tour of this 3-bedroom, 4.5-bath penthouse suite.1805 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 191031845 Walnut Street, Ste. 2200, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-545-1500