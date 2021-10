MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey teen was crowned homecoming queen on Friday night after six months of recovery from a car accident no one knew if she'd survive.Julia Buck was in a terrible car crash in Salem County on April 7, 2021, while driving home from an ice cream parlor with friends.Julia, at the time a junior at Clearview Regional High School in Mullica Hill, sustained severe injuries and had to be airlifted to Cooper University Hospital. She underwent 51 hours of surgery and battled pneumonia.Friends and family said Friday night marked a crowning moment that affirmed Julia's tenacity and hard work.