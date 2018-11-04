Homeowner escapes Bucks County fire, firefighter injured

Smoke poured out of a window of a home Saturday night in Bucks County as firefighters doused the flames inside.The fire started around 11:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Adams Way in Springfield Township.Officials say the homeowner managed to get out of the burning home safely.One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. No further details of the injury were released.A cause of the fire has not been determined.------