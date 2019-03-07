Homicide on SEPTA Platform in Center City as Transit Officer Strike Continues

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a SEPTA subway station concourse in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday morning.
SEPTA said the 30-year-old victim was stabbed at the Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line around 6:30 a.m. at South Broad and Spruce streets.
SEPTA apprehended a suspect about an hour later.
The SEPTA entrance at Broad and Spruce was taped off. Yvonne Toot of North Philadelphia was diverted past the crime scene saying, "I see the officers down there, and I always come up that way, but they said 'oh, you can't go that way, ma'am.'"
A SEPTA spokesperson says a preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random attack. The individuals involved knew each other and were involved in an altercation that escalated to the stabbing.
The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition. He later died. His name has not been released.
This incident occurred amid an ongoing SEPTA Police Transit worker strike.
Commuter Naomi Levecchia of Haddon Township noted, "I'm a big believer in correlation isn't necessarily causation, so just because there was a transit strike doesn't mean the stabbing wasn't part of that."
The picket line stretches across the front of SEPTA headquarters on Market Street on Thursday.
SEPTA has a strike contingency plan in place. A total of 49 SEPTA police supervisors remain on duty, working 12-hour shifts to patrol the system. They were assigned to the concourse where the stabbing occurred.
SEPTA is also working with Philadelphia police and suburban police to help cover patrols and respond to calls.
Fraternal Order of Transit Police Vice President Troy Parham said, "I would say there's a safety concern whenever there are less cops. It would be the same if the Philadelphia Police Department cut its workforce in half. Of course the city would be a little less safe. So it's a little less safe with us not being out there, but our supervisors are doing the best they can."
The transit police union says monetary parts of their contract have already been settled. They walked Wednesday afternoon after talks broke down over a work rule.
Parham added, "We felt like we had given enough up already. For us to settle our money concerns, to ask for this one thing and you not be willing to give it to us, we don't think you're negotiating in good faith."
SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch responded to the decision to strike on Wednesday. He explained, "For SEPTA, this is very frustrating and disappointing. There is no need for there to be a strike."
