Police: Man dies after Sunday morning shooting

A 49-year-old man was shot one time in the back of the head.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead after another broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday.

This marks the 4th homicide by shooting for the holiday weekend.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Philip Street.

A 49-year-old man was shot one time in the back of the head.

Police took him to Temple Hospital where he died just after 10 a.m.

This is an on-going investigation.

No arrests have been made.
