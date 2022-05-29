Police: Man dies after Sunday morning shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead after another broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday.This marks the 4th homicide by shooting for the holiday weekend.It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Philip Street.A 49-year-old man was shot one time in the back of the head.Police took him to Temple Hospital where he died just after 10 a.m.This is an on-going investigation.No arrests have been made.