PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of Osage Avenue.Police say the male was standing outside of his home when shots were fired.The teen was shot in the head, officials say.He was rushed Penn Presbyterian Medical by police where he was later pronounced dead.Officials say more than 30 bullet shell casings were found at the scene.So far, no arrests have been made.