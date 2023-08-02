Ohio hostage situation and police chase ends with police shooting suspects

A hostage situation in Dayton, Ohio turned into a semi truck police chase where two suspects were shot.

VANDALIA, Ohio -- Police in Ohio shot and killed two suspects involved in a multi-county chase and a several hours-long hostage situation.

The situation started early Wednesday morning with an attempted traffic stop, WHIO reported.

Authorities say a male and a female suspect ran from police, pointing a gun at the officers.

SEE ALSO: Ohio police department fires K-9 handler who released dog that attacked unarmed Black man

The suspects went to a truck stop, got into a semi-trailer, and drove off with the driver still inside.

After a multi-county police chase, the truck eventually stopped and a hostage situation ensued.

RELATED: Suspect carjacks 2 vehicles while fleeing at high speeds in Los Angeles police chase

When state patrol special response officers approached the semi's cabin and attempted to get the victim out, one of the suspects shot at the troopers.

Troopers returned fire, hitting both suspects.

The female suspect was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The male suspect was also hospitalized in critical condition, and later died.

SEE THIS: Escaped prisoner runs across I-294, carjacks 2 before being caught in Wisconsin: Park Ridge police

The victim was removed safely and went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lt. Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Interstate 70 was shut down for officials from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the situation.

ABC News contributed to this report.