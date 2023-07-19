A Delta passenger describes what it was like to be stuck on that plane that reached temperatures up to 111 degrees.

'It's just traumatizing': Passenger describes being stuck on Delta plane in triple-digit temps

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Delta Airlines is investigating after passengers aboard a flight in Las Vegas were stuck on the tarmac for hours without air conditioning on Monday.

One of the passengers said the temperature reached up to 111 degrees.

"I extremely apologize," a flight attendant was heard on video saying. "I've been on here just as long as you guys have been on here. I don't feel my best, and the crew is on the same page as everyone here."

Passengers were reportedly getting sick after being stuck on the plane for at least four hours.

"There was a woman walking up the aisle who looked like she was going to pass out, and they ended up putting an oxygen mask on her," Krista Garvin, a passenger, said.

Garvin said others actually did pass out and were removed from the plane on a stretcher. She said people wanted to get off but were worried they wouldn't get home.

"It's just traumatizing at this point. There's people running around everywhere. They come over the loud speaker and say, 'You can choose to get off the plane or you can stay on, and if you get off, just know you won't get a flight out for a couple days,'" Garvin said.

She was told to come back the next day for a flight departing at 7 a.m. Tuesday to Atlanta. According to her, that was canceled as well.

Garvin finally landed at her destination at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Passenger gets entire plane to himself after 18-hour delay, says he is now in group chat with crew