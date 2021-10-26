Dress your pet for Hound-O-Ween

Join Street Tails Animal Rescue and the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District on Sunday, October 31st, for this one-day festival and costume contest.
Tails will wag down 2nd street filled with Halloween vibes, Philly street vendors, music, food and drink specials from El Camino Real.
Pets of all shapes, sizes and species are invited.
The festival is open to the public but if you are interested in having your pet compete in the costume contest, online registration is required along with a $30 donation to help Street Tails Animal Rescue in its mission to help homeless and unwanted animals in the Philly area. The grand prize is $500 cash donated from Wilson's Estate Jewelry.
To register your pet in the costume contest, click here.
The festival takes place from 12-4 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel and N. 2nd Street.
Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival| Instagram | Facebook