Firefighters respond to a house fire and hazmat situation in Phoenixville, Chester County.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a house fire and hazmat incident that prompted a Chester County school district to shelter-in-place Wednesday morning.The incident was reported at around 8:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Melvin Road in Phoenixville.Neighboring homes were evacuated following some sort of spill, which may have contributed to the fire.Firefighters remained on the scene even after the fire was placed under control.The Phoenixville School District issued a shelter-in-place for nearby Phoenixville Middle School and Phoenixville High School, but those orders have since been lifted.No injuries have been reported.