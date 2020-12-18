'I didn't want my sister to die': 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from TN house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- A brave 7-year-old boy saved his toddler sister from a house fire in Tennessee.

"I didn't want my sister to die," he said.

Last week while Nicole Davidson and her family were sleeping, their home caught fire.

"About 11:30 [p.m.] someone woke me up and I know it was God," Davidson told WVLT.

She and her husband, Chris, jumped out of bed to save their family.

"He grabbed the fire extinguisher trying to buy me time to get the kids, and I grabbed the boys because they were the closest to the fire," Davidson said.

With the blaze spreading quickly they ran outside, but their 22-month-old daughter was still inside her crib.

"The scariest moment of my life was when I thought we couldn't get her," she recalled.

That's when Eli, their 7-year-old son, went in through the bedroom window to save his sister.

"Well Dad busted the window and then I said, 'I can't do it' about two times, and then I said, 'I got her dad,'" Eli described. "And then, when we went down there I said that I was scared but I didn't want my sister to die."

A heroic act from a courageous little boy.

"It's okay to be scared, but you're brave inside and you can do it when you want to," Eli said he told himself.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the home is a complete loss. The family is now staying with a family member.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but authorities suspect it was an electrical fire.
