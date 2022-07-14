localish

Houston Farmers Market undergoes incredible transformation

HOUSTON, Texas -- The oldest and largest farmers market in Houston is undergoing an incredible transformation. A $10 million project will transform the Houston Farmers Market on Airline Drive into a world-class venue that could rival even Pikes Place in Seattle.

The 18-acre market, which traces its roots back to the early 1940s, still includes many longtime vendors, who offer the widest selection of fresh produce in the city. But now, youll see new restaurants from celebrated Houston chefs, new street food vendors, a Wagyu beef butcher shop and more.

Check out the video above to see what youll find at the new and improved Houston Farmers Market!
