Astros players take kids trick-or-treating in Philly hotel after Game 3 postponed

Despite being in a Philadelphia hotel, the Astros made sure their kids still had a great Halloween.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The postponement of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night because of rain in Philadelphia meant some players could take their kids trick-or-treating for Halloween!

While the Phillies players could go home, the Astros didn't quite have that luxury.

Still, the Astros family made sure all the kids still had a great holiday.

Photos on social media showed the kids of various Astros stars, like Lance McCullers and Ryan Pressley, trick-or-treating in the hallways of the hotel.

While Lance didn't dress up, his wife Kara posted videos of the Astros pitcher walking his daughter from hotel room to hotel room asking for treats. Ava, their 2-year-old daughter, requested to go as Princess Jasmine.

Star pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife dressed up as a king and queen, while their daughter went as Rapunzel from Disney's Tangled movie.

Joining them in the Disney theme was Yordan Alvarez's family. His wife Melissa dressed up as Elsa from Frozen, their daughter went as Anna and their son as Olaf. Yordan wore a white-haired wig but we aren't able to tell what character he was channeling.

While this way of celebrating Halloween may not be the first for some of these guys and their families, it was for Pressley. His wife Kat posted a photo of their son Wyatt dressed as his daddy's good luck charm.