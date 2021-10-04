George Floyd

George Floyd's 2004 arrest by former HPD officer should be pardoned, panel concludes

EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd once arrested by ex-HPD officer Gerald Goines

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than a year since George Floyd's death, Texas' board of pardons and parolees said Floyd should be pardoned for a 2004 drug conviction.

The case in question is one in which Floyd was charged by former Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who is currently facing charges tied to the botched Harding Street drug raid.

Goines was charged last year with murder over a deadly botched narcotics raid in 2019 at a home that killed Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. As an investigation followed into the raid, prosecutors later went on to add that multiple people, including Floyd, may have been convicted based on the false evidence presented by Goines.

Most of the cases involve the delivery of a controlled substance and ranged from a few months in the Harris County Jail to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The time evaluated by the DA's post-conviction division is from 2008 to 2019.

In a June 2020 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg concluded that Goines likely lied when he arrested Floyd on a minor drug offense, for which Floyd served time in state jail.

Ogg is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to grant the pardon, but he has not said if he will.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE MORE RELATED STORIES:

George Floyd once arrested by former HPD officer charged in botched raid, DA says

George Floyd drug arrest by former HPD officer Gerald Goines being petitioned for pardon

91 more Gerald Goines drug convictions being investigated by district attorney
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestblack lives matterpardondrug arresthpd harding raidgeorge floydpoliticsrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC
Derek Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation
4 officers accused of violating George Floyd's rights plead not guilty
Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder says uncle died in police crash
TOP STORIES
Jefferson Hospital shooting: What we're learning about gunman
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Authorities in Ocean County investigate 'suspicious' deaths
Street racing, unruly crowds 'will not be tolerated,' mayor says
Facebook, Instagram services slowly returning after hours-long outage
After 40 Powerball drawings, will someone win $685M jackpot?
'This one hit home': Security expert gives hospital shooting insight
Show More
Army veteran using his experience with PTSD to help others
Vaccine deadlines bring peace to some, but anxiety to others
William Shatner, 90, will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket
Video shows 2 gunman wanted in shooting that injured 11-year-old boy
Wilma Theater kicks off return of Avenue of the Arts
More TOP STORIES News