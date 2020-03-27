Delaware Valley continues to fight as 4th coronavirus-related death reported in Montgomery County

Across the Delaware Valley, local governments are doing their best to flatten the curve, but sadly the coronavirus is claiming lives as communities work to stay safe and not overwhelm hospitals.In Delaware County, there are 190 reported cases and four deaths. The latest victims are a 70-year-old woman from Ridley Township and a 63-year-old man Middletown Township.Bucks County is reporting 144 cases of COVID-19 and so far no deaths.Montgomery County Officials have announced the fourth COVID-19 related death. The patient was a 95-year-old man from Cheltenham.According to the health department, 58 additional new cases were confirmed bringing the total to 371 in Montgomery County.There have been 30 positive people from municipalities with 3 new cases in Hatboro, Salford and West Pottsgrove.Testing continues but health leaders say you must register first."Registrations are made on a per-person basis. So if you make an appointment for yourself but you show up with three people in your car, you are going to be the only person that gets tested," said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh.No matter where you live, state and county leaders say we are all in this together. They say if you are not following the recommended guidelines during this virus outbreak, you are part of the problem."You need to stay at home and you need to acknowledge that every one of you that is breaking these rules for social distancing is increasing the chances that this pandemic lasts longer," said Dr. Arkoosh.Delaware Governor John Carney admits defeating COVID-19 echoed that sentiment.His state is reporting 165 cases and two deaths; an 86-year-old man and a 66-year-old man. The governor says following advice from health experts, like social distancing and staying at home can save lives.What you do affects your neighbors and what your neighbor does affects you. If we do all those things, and too many people are not doing those things, then we will be able to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of this virus and save lives in the long term," said Governor John Carney.Again, the CDC recommends the best steps to protect yourself; are to clean your hands often; for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face and avoid close contact with others. If you are sick stay at home and wear a face mask when you are around other people.