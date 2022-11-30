How the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13

Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback in Philadelphia's 40-33 victory over Green Bay.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are one of two NFL teams that could punch their ticket to the NFL playoffs as soon as this Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are the other.

The math isn't all that complicated either. The Birds would just need either of the following two scenarios to occur:

Both scenarios start with the Eagles having to beat the 7-4 Titans at the Linc on Sunday. From there, they would need a bit of help.

Scenario 1: PHI win + WAS loss + SF loss or tie + SEA loss or tie (as long as both SF and SEA each don't tie) OR

Scenario 2: PHI win + WAS tie + SF loss + SEA loss

The Commanders are red-hot, winners of six of their last seven, and face a reeling Giants team that has lost two straight.

San Francisco is also coming on as of late with four straight Ws, but faces the 8-3 Dolphins.

Seattle has been shaky of late but travels to Los Angeles to face a Rams team that has been decimated by injury.

FiveThirtyEight lists the Eagles at a 99% chance to make the playoffs, and it could happen as soon as Sunday if things fall into place for the Birds.