Disney takes step forward in streaming with beta launch of Hulu on Disney+

Disney is taking its next step forward in streaming with the beta launch of Hulu on Disney+ starting Wednesday.

This means bundle subscribers in the U.S. will be able to watch Hulu shows and movies like "Abbot Elementary" or "Prey," along with content from this station, without having to leave the Disney+ platform.

This single app experience will be a multi-phased approach that rolls out now, with work continuing into 2024. Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will also remain available as stand-alone apps.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first made the announcement during the company's quarterly earnings call in May. In an email to employees, he said the move is a "logical progression" of Disney's direct-to-consumer offerings.

Here's what to know about the beta launch:

When does it start?

This two-phased roll out will start with the beta version on Dec. 6 before the official launch in March 2024.

How does it work?

With the beta launch, bundle subscribers will see a Hulu tile on Disney+, giving them a convenient way to explore the breadth and depth of the Hulu library without disrupting their familiar Disney+ home.

What happens when it officially launches?

In March, bundle subscribers will see Hulu content integrated in their homepage, recommendations, sets, and collections on Disney+, further enhancing discoverability. Hulu content will also be visible to non-Bundle subs with a lock icon, and they will have the ability to upgrade to the Bundle within the app.

What are the benefits?

The addition of Hulu content on Disney+ will bring more mature movies and shows onto the platform. Subscribers have the ability to control their family's viewing experience through the creation of profiles, updating the content settings for each profile, and leveraging Junior Mode for the youngest viewers.

Hulu on Disney+ is not a replacement for standalone Hulu or Disney+ - both will still be available as separate offerings. Hulu + Live TV and Premium add ons will still only be available within the Hulu app, along with the full SVOD content library.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this station.