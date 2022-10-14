Hulu Original 'Rosaline' introduces Romeo's ex-girlfriend

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever in the title role of Rosaline, Juliet's cousin.

Shakespeare's timeless and tragic tale of "Romeo and Juliet" is getting a shakeup.

Now, we hear it from the point of view of Romeo's jilted ex, Rosaline, the woman Romeo first claims to love before he falls for Juliet.

I chatted with the cast of the Hulu original debuting today and this re-telling has been remastered into a comedy.

In "Rosaline", we ask: Wherefore art thou Romeo's ex?

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever in the title role of Rosaline, Juliet's cousin.

She's also the executive producer on the film, and tells me what better way to know the story of the star-crossed lovers than to know his snarky ex-lover?

"She's fighting for what she really wants and she's really going for it," Dever says. "I really admire that about her and I think that she does definitely discover a lot about herself, and how she was wrong in a lot of ways in this movie."

Minnie Driver plays Nurse Janet and tells me this retelling a story we haven't seen.

"This is definitely a very smart, very funny retelling of a story that has a fantastic twist," Driver says.

Here, Shakespeare's classic source material meets modern-day life and lingo.

"I think it's refreshing," says Isabela Merced, who plays Juliet. "I think it's unique."

Kyle Allen plays Romeo. What does he think about Rosaline trying to wedge her way back in?

"It really wasn't worth her time," he laughs.

Or was it?

"You'll go on a journey with unexpected twists and plots to twist around," laughs Sean Teale, who plays a new character called "Dario."

"Rosaline" streams October 14 on Hulu.