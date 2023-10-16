Center City 7th grader makes professional theatrical debut as Young Elvis at Walnut Street Theatre

Hunter Silverman plays Young Elvis in the weekend productions of "Elvis: a Musical Revolution" as the musical makes it North American Premiere at the Walnut Street Theatre.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hunter Silverman, a 7th grader at Philadelphia's Masterman School, is making his professional theatrical debut at the Walnut Street Theatre.

The 12-year-old is playing Young Elvis in the weekend productions of "Elvis: a Musical Revolution," as the musical makes it North American Premiere.

"I just feel I belong on the stage, in front of the camera," Silverman says. "It's really fun for me."

The Center City performer first found music when he was five years old. Well, you might say music found him.

"My parents signed my sister up for piano lessons," he says. "She didn't love it. I took interest to it."

Hunter has since added singing and guitar to his repertoire. His latest gig is Young Elvis, and it's his biggest theatrical stage to date.

"It's just cool because I'm playing with adults," he says. "I'm playing with professional actors who have been on Broadway before."

Playing a legend, he says, is also kind of a big deal.

"Young Elvis was a cool kid ," Hunter says. "He was an adventurous kid. He loved playing guitar."

Hunter has a big resume for young performer. He has competed in international talent competitions and he's even done some work on film.

He has performed on stages across our area and he's incredibly disciplined about his music.

"You have to keep improving," he says. "You have to practice every day. If you don't commit fully to it, then you're never going to accomplish it."

He also has to balance all of this with the demands of 7th grade. He says he squeezes in homework wherever, however he can.

"If I don't finish it, I have to finish it later at night," he says. "All of my activities are really packed in, so I can't dilly dally at all."

Behind the scenes, his parents Alissa and Ryan are working hard to help their 12-year-old achieve his dreams.

"I perform like my life depends on it," he says. "I need to make it the best I can be."

You can see Hunter Silverman in "Elvis: A Musical Revolution" through November 5th at the Walnut Street Theatre.