Local 'Cinderella' to perform at 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Hatboro native and Temple University alumna says it's simply a dream to be playing this iconic princess and to be performing in her hometown parade.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'CINDERELLA' is on stage right now at the Walnut Street Theatre.

Its leading ladies will be joining us on the Ben Franklin Parkway for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing the hit song "Impossible."

That includes Kat Brunner, who plays "Cinderella."

"I watched it as a kid on Thanksgiving morning," Brunner says, "but I've never actually been to the parade. This is going to be a first time for me to actually be there. It's very exciting to be performing in it. It's kind of surreal."

Brunner began her professional career, at a young age, at the Walnut Street Theatre. This moment as "Cinderella" is very full-circle for her.

"When I was, I believe, eight years old, the Walnut was doing 'The Sound of Music' and I auditioned for one of the Von Trapp children," Brunner says. "That was my first professional show, right here at the Walnut. I caught the theater bug."

Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is at the Walnut Street Theatre through December 31.