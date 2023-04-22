WATCH LIVE

Alligator recovered from home in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia headed to Florida

Big Mack, as the gator is known, was recovered by ACCT Philly earlier this week.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 1:19PM
See ya later! Alligator recovered from Hunting Park home headed to Florida
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The large alligator found inside a home in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia now has a new home.

His new home will be the Jupiter Alligator and Wildlife Sanctuary (JAWS) in Florida.

The owner bought the reptile back in 2011 and housed him in a cage.

A family member recently reached out to surrender the 127-pound gator.

The owner cooperated with the surrender and is not facing any charges, officials said.

