Hunting Park Christian Academy principal becomes human sundae for a good cause

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- With Monday's extreme heat, it was the perfect day to cool off with an ice cream sundae, but a school principal in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood took it a step further - and became the ice cream sundae.

Twenty students from Hunting Park Christian Academy took turns pouring plenty of delicious ice cream toppings on top of Principal Kevin Deane.

The school surpassed its fundraising goal for this year's Race for Education, which meant Principal Deane once again had to fulfill his promise of doing something crazy.

"We raised over $58,000 for the Scholarship Fund through this one fundraiser. I'm so proud of our students, our families and our donors for supporting what we are doing here in Hunting Park," he said.

Deane says his wife, who also works at the school, was partially responsible for the idea of turning her husband into a human sundae.
