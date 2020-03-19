Car fire spreads and damages 2 homes in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a car fire spread to two homes in the city's Hunting Park section early Thursday.

The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. on the 3200 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Investigators said a Dodge Challenger parked in an alleyway caught fire and the fire spread to two homes, damaging siding.

Fire crews were able to bring the blaze under control.

There are no reports of injuries.
