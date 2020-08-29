hurricane laura

Lake Charles hospital staff stays behind to care for 19 NICU babies during Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana -- Despite the raging winds and rain outside, leaky windows and no air conditioning or running water, nurses and other staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital kept their most critical baby patients safe and sound.

The team of 20 stayed behind while Hurricane Laura tore through the region.

They cared for 19 babies in their ICU.

Some of the infants were on respirators and ventilators. Others had been born extremely premature.

RELATED: Here's how people in Lake Charles are recovering from Hurricane Laura

Many of the infants had been to Memorial's smaller women's hospital campus on the southwest side of the city. Prior to the hurricane's worst impact, they had to be transported to the larger facility through rough conditions.

The babies have since been transferred to other hospitals across the state because the city of Lake Charles is still without water.

Some say not all heroes wear capes. The group of workers proved that as they stayed through the worst to keep the little ones safe.

RELATED: Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help after storm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianachildrenevacuationbabieshospitalhurricane lauranursesu.s. & worldstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
Laura death toll now 16; many from carbon monoxide
Weakened but still dangerous, Laura to pose continued threat
Louisiana teen among 6 killed during Hurricane Laura
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly mayor apologizes after being pictured dining indoors in Md.
4 charged in deaths of 2 men killed in botched home robbery
6 people sought after transgender woman beaten inside her home
4 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Residents must leave Philly homeless encampments by Sept. 9, officials announce
Indoor dining to resume in New Jersey Friday
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Showers Today
Show More
Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions
Basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dies at 78
Man stabbed in the eye on SEPTA platform
3-year-old girl in Taiwan swept up in wind by kite
Companies pledge to give workers time off to vote
More TOP STORIES News